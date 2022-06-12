RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Analysis (12th June All Shifts): Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts (Level 5,3,2)

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Analysis (12th June All Shifts): Find detailed analysis of the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam held on 12 th June 2022 for Level 5, 3 & 2 Railways Non-Technical Popular Categories Posts including the question paper difficulty level and the number of good attempts.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Analysis (12th June All Shifts): Railway Recruitment Board has started conducting Phase-2 of RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for Pay Level 5, 3 and 2 Graduate & Undergraduate Non-Technical Popular Categories Posts. 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) is being held in online mode across the country from 12th to 17th June 2022. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam conducted in online mode on 12th June 2022. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Analysis – 12th June 2022 (All Shifts)

Let’s take a look at the topics from which questions were asked in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 exam held on 12th June 2022:

RRB NTPC CBT Exam Analysis held on 12th June 2022 (All Shifts) Subjects (Number of Question and Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Awareness (50) Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc. Easy to Moderate (30 to 35) Mathematics (35) Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc. Moderate (20 to 25) General Intelligence & Reasoning (35) Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc. Easy to Moderate (25 to 28) Total 120 Objective MCQs of 120 Marks Easy to Moderate (85 to 95)

Note: The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Highlights of RRB NTPC 2022 Exam CBT-2 for Level 5, 3, 2 Posts

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 1 mark .

. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

alongwith its photocopy as well. There will be negative marking and a 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test.

For the posts having Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test, the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test.

The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-based Aptitude Tests and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of the Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after RRB NTPC 2022 Exam

The final Merit List will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam held on 12th June 2022.