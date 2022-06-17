RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment Update: Railways Shortlisted 57117 Candidates for Station Master & Train Assistant Posts, 4368 are Women!

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Posts Begins from 12th June: Recently, Railway Recruitment Board announced the result of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Pay Level 4 and 6 Graduate Posts, i.e., Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice & Station Master. 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Pay Level 4 and 6 Posts was held on 9th & 10th May 2022 across India. The results are out at RRB Zonal websites:

Direct Link to View RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Result for Level 4 & 6 Posts

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level 4 & 6 Posts Result Analysis:

57117 Candidates Shortlisted for Station Master & Train Assistant Posts, 4368 are Women!

Of the total of 1.27 lakh candidates, 57,117 have been shortlisted for the next round. As per the media sources, among these 4368 female candidates have been shortlisted. As per the Official Data, The total shortlisted candidates include 55,787 for the post of the station master in level 6 against 6,865 notified vacancies and 1,330 candidates for the traffic assistant in level 4 against 161 vacancies in Indian Railways.

Railways have now concluded RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Non-Technical Popular Category Graduate & Undergraduate Posts. Candidates need to qualify all the stages of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for the final selection. RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions.

RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted only for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master. The candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category i.e. irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-SM and no relaxation in the minimum T- Score is permissible.

RRB NTPC 2022 2nd Stage CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/ExSM T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST) will be conducted for the post of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Junior Time Keeper. The merit will be drawn only for the candidates qualified in the TST or TST exempted PwBD candidates based on performance in 2nd Stage CBT.

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST) Details