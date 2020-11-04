Govt of HP Recruitment 2020 for Peon, Clerk and Jr Office Assistant Posts

Govt of HP Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Labour & Employment Department Shimla, Himachal Pradesh for recruitment to the post of Junior Office Assistant, Clerk Class III, Peon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 03 December 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 December 2020

Govt of HP Vacancy Details

Educational Qualification:

Junior Office Assistant - Should have passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized Board/ University OR Matriculation from recognized Board with one/ two year’s Diploma/ Certificate from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Information Technology (IT) & Information Technology Enabled Sectors (ITES) or three years Diploma in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/ IT. Computer typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi.

Clerk - Should have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board/ University.Should possess a minimum speed of 30 WPM in English typewriting or 25 WPM in Hindi typewriting on Computer. Should have the knowledge of Word Processing in computer

Peon - Should have passed Matriculation Examination or its equivalent from recognized Board/ Institution.

Age Limit:

18 years to 45 years

Salary:

Jr Office Assistant - Rs.7860 per month

Clerk - Rs. Rs.7810 per month

Peon - Rs.6200 per month

How to Apply for Govt of HP Peon, Clerk and Jr Office Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it to Office of the Labour Commissioner-cum-Director of Employment, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla- 171001 on or before 03 December 2020.

Govt of HP Notification PDF