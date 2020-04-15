GPSC 2020 Exam Postponed for Various Posts against advt 130 to 145/2019-20, Check Details Here

GPSC 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSS) has released a notice regarding the cancellation of recruitment exam against the advertisement number 130 to 145/2019-20 due to nationwide lockdown caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the notice, All those candidates who were going to appear from 19 April to 3 May 2020 at various exam centres are hereby informed that the commission will soon release the new dates on its website. Candidates are required to visit the Gujarat Public Service Commission Official Website for latest updates.

This recruitment drive is going to held to recruit 89 vacancies of Director, General Manager, Dy General Manager, Asst Manager & Other in different departments and the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of OMR/CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test).

GPSC 2020 Exam Postponed Notice

Official Website

