GPSC ACF 2022 Final Answer Key out, Download PDF

Gujarat PSC has released the Prelims Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest post. Download PDF here.

GPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Final Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Final Answer Key GPSC ACF 2022 Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest post on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam for the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Class-2 post can download the Prelims Final Answer Key from the official website of GPSC at- https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Final answer key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest on its official website. However candidates can also download the GPSC ACF Final Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download PDF: GPSC ACF 2022 Final Answer Key

It shall be noted that GPSC had conducted the Preliminary Examination for the ACF Class 2 post on 30 October 2022. The provisional answer key was uploaded on 1 November 2022 and Last date for submission of objection/suggestion was 8 November 2022.

Candidates were required to submit their question wise suggestion/objections in the prescribed manner via online objection submission system given on the home page. Suggestions were submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper. Now after due consideration of the Objections raised GPSC has released the Final Answer key for GPSC ACF 2022 Exam

How to Download GPSC ACF 2022 Final Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission at https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

Step 2: Go the News & Events section of the Home Page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- ‘Final Key (Prelim) 12/2022-23 Assistant Conservator of Forest, Class-2’

Step 4: Download the PDF of the GPSC ACF 2022 Prelims Final Answer Key.

Candidates can check the answer key as per their need.