GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Released for Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Feb 22

GPSC Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) Class-1 post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for Assistant Professor, Biochemistry post against Advt. No. 103/2019-20 on 14 February 2021. Commission has uploaded the provisional answer key for Question number 001-200 on its official website.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Professor, Biochemistry, General State Service, Class-1 Class-1 Health and Family Welfare Department can check the provisional answer key available on the official website of GPSC.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) post should note that they can raise their objections, if any with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website. Candidates can submit their suggestions/objections in prescribed format of suggestion sheet physically. The last date for sending suggestions/objections is 22 February 2021.

You can check the details GPSC Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) Provisional Key 2021 on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Key 2021 for Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) Post





How to Download: GPSC Provisional Key 2021 for Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) Post