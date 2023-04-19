GPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: 3800+ Qualified For Mains, Download PDF, Check Cut off

Gujarat PSC has released the result for the prelims exam for Gujarat Civil Service on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download pdf here.

GPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023 Download : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result for the prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service prelims exam on its official website. A total of 3806 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission on January 08, 2023. All those candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Gujarat Civil Service against Advt. No. 20/2022‐23 can download the result pdf from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The pdf of provisionally shortlisted candidates can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: GPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023





According to the short notice released, a total of 3806 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam for the Advt. No. 20/2022‐23, Gujarat Administrative Service, Class‐1, Gujarat Civil Service,

Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class‐2.

Candidates provisionally shortlisted will have to appear in the mains written examination, as per the selection process for the above posts.

GPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023: Cut off Marks

The Commission has also uploaded the pdf of the cut off marks for the candidates who appeared in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam held on January 08, 2023. You can check the category wise cut off marks and also the number of qualified candidates.

GPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023: Check your Marks

All candidates can view their obtained marks in the prelims exam from April 20,2023, 16:00 hours onwards through the official website. To check your marks, you will have to provide your log credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website : https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.