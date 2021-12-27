GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021 Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections if any from today onwards

GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021 has been released by Gujarat Public Service Commission on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check Answer Key PDF and other details here.

GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer keys for the Civil Services class I, II exam. The candidates who appeared in the GPSC Civil Services 2021 can download subject-wise answer keys through the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on 26 December 2021 at various exam centers. Candidates can download civil Services Answer Key 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Provisional Key (Prelim) 30/2021-22 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021and save it for future reference.

Download GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021

If any candidate has doubt against the answer keys, they may raise objections against the answer keys from today onwards. i.e. 27 December 2021. The facility of raising objections will be available till 3 January 2022. The link to the objections can be accessed in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

A total of 183 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive for the post of Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2.

