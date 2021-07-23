GPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Gujarat Administrative Service and others @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Civil Services and other posts on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Civil Services, Administrative Service, Municipal Chief Officer Service and other posts. Commission has decided to conduct the interview for Civil Services and other posts against Advertisement No-10/2019-20 from 04 August 2021 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Civil Services, Administrative Service, Municipal Chief Officer Service and other posts can check the GPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2021 available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the details interview schedule for Civil Services, Administrative Service and other posts against Advertisement No-10/2019-20 from 04 to 21 August 2021. Candidates can check the details interview programme available on the official website of GPSC.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for various posts including Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 will have to appear in the interview round.

A total of 681 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round for various posts including Civil Services, Administrative Service, Municipal Chief Officer Service and other posts. All such candidates qualified for the interview round can check the GPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

