GPSC Prelims Result 2021 Out for Hydrologist Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Prelims Result 2021 : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the prelims result for the Hydrologist Class-2 post against Advt. No. 43/2020-21. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Hydrologist Class-2 can check the result available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam on 14.02.2021. Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam can check their result available on the official website of GPSC.

Now all the candidates declared provisionally qualified in prelim exam will have to appear for the Main (Descriptive) Exam subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 43/2020-21.

Commission will release the marks obtained by the candidates on its official website. All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 12.05.2021 by using their credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website -https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

All Candidates declared Qualified for Main (Descriptive) Exam will have to apply again through online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination. Candidates can check the GPSC Prelims Result 2021 for Hydrologist Class-2 Post on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Result 2021 for Hydrologist Class-2 Post





How to Download: GPSC Prelims Result 2021 for Hydrologist Class-2 Post