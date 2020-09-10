GPSC Provisional Prelims Result 2020 Out for Deputy Section Officer Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, 2461Candidates Qualified, Check Cut off

GPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Deputy Section Officer Posts: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Prelims exam result for the Deputy Section Officer, Class-3 Posts on its official website. A total of 2461Candidates have been declared qualified in the Prelims Exam. All such candidates who have appeared in GPSC Deputy Section Officer Prelims Exam can download their Result on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the notice declared on the official website of GPSC, a total of 2461 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam conducted by the Commission on 13.10.2019 for the Advt. No. 20/2019‐20, Deputy Section Officer, Class‐3. The candidates are declared provisionally qualified for appearing in the Main Written Examination, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 20/2019-20.

All qualified candidates should note that now they will have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form, as per the instruction of the commission.

Commission has also released the Cut off marks for the Deputy Section Officer, Class-3 Posts on its official website. As per the notice, Cut-off marks of General Category (Male) is 72.22 whereas Cutoff marks of EWS (Male) Category, S.E.B.C. (Male) Category & SC(Male) Category is respectively 91.82, 86.05 & 80.75. Therefore, Cut-off marks of EWS (Male) ,S.E.B.C. (Male) & SC(Male) category is lowered down to 72.22 which is equivalent to the Cut-off marks of General category (Male). Check the details cut off marks on the short notification.

All such candidates appeared in the Deputy Section Officer, Class-3 Prelims Exam can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

GPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Deputy Section Officer Posts





All qualified candidates shall apply through online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination proposed to be conducted on 24 & 31 January, 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre.