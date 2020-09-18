GPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Horticulture Officer, Class-2 @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

GPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Horticulture Officer: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Provisional Result for Horticulture Officer, Class-2 Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Horticulture Officer, Class-2 Posts can download their result available on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Horticulture Officer, Class-2





How to Download: GPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Horticulture Officer, Class-2

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Go to the News & Events List section of the Home Page.

Click on the link Important Notice Horticulture Officer, Class-2, Gujarat Horticulture Service, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation Class-2 Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation Department on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF of the Result in a new window.

Candidates should take Print Out of PDF and save a copy for future reference.



It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission had invited applications for the Horticulture Officer, Class-2 Posts under Gujarat Horticulture Service, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation Class-2 Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation Department.