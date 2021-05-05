GPSC SO Mains Exam 2021: Online Form Released for Section Officer Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details

GPSC SO Mains Exam 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the mains online application form for the Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 General Administrative Department Post on its official website. All such candidates who have provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam for Section Officer can check the details online application submission form schedule available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

It is noted that earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had announced the prelims result for the Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 General Administrative Department Post on its official website.

All such candidates who have declared provisionally qualified in the prelims exam for Section Officer posts will be appearing in the Main (Descriptive) Exam subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 123/2019-20.

Candidates can submit their online application form for Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 General Administrative Department Post as per schedule available on the official website. You can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Notification for GPSC SO Mains Exam 2021 Online Form





