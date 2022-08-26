GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Administrative Service and Others at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 102 State Civil Service posts on its official website. Check DRDO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published notification for the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 September 2022.

Under GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022, you can apply for the various Administrative Service posts including Asst. Commissioner of state tax, Asst. Commissioner Tribal Development, Social Welfare Officer, District Inspector Land Record, Assistant Director, Food & Civil Supply, State tax Officer and others.

Notification Details GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022:

Advt.No. 20/2022-23



Important Dates GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 September 2022



Vacancy Details GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022:

Asst. Commissioner of State Tax: 28

Asst. Commissioner Tribal Development: 04

Social Welfare Officer: 01

District Inspector Land Record: 06

Assistant Director, Food & Civil Supply: 01

Chief Officer: 12

State tax Officer : 50

Eligibility Criteria GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have Bachelor from any University incorporated by an Act of the Parliament or State Legislature in India or other educational institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by Government.

Check Notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility for the posts.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of Competitive Exam in 2 Stages- Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written & Personal Interview).

Prelim Exam

Competitive Examination-400 Total marks

Paper-1 General Studies-I 200 Marks 180 Minutes

Paper-2 General Studies-II 200 Marks 180 Minutes



GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply GPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can apply online for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 09 September 2022.