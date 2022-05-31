GPSC State Services Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Various Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Download Link

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Manager/ Director on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC State Service Final Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Manager/Assistant Director, Class-2, General State Service on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam on 02 January 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Assistant Manager/Assistant Director, Class-2, General State Service against Advt. No. 25/2021-22 can download the final answer key from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Final Answer Key for Question No. 01- 300 for the Assistant Manager/Assistant Director, Class-2, General State Service, Government Printing and Stationery, Industries and Mines Class-2 is available on the official website.

It is noted that Commission had released the Provisional Answer Key for the Assistant Manager/Assistant Director, Class-2, General State Service post on 03 January 2022. Objections were demanded by the Commission regarding the provisional key and the last date for submission was 10 January 2022.

Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the GPSC State Service Final Answer Key 2022 on its official website. You can download the same from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download GPSC State Service Final Answer Key 2022 Check Steps