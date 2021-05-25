GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains 2021 Notification OUT, Apply Online from 27 May onwards @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Notification 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for State Tax Inspector Mains Exam 2021. All those who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam can appear for the mains exam. The candidates are required to submit an online application form before appearing in the exam. After which, they will be able to sit in the exam. The candidates are required to submit an online application form from 27 May onwards at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can refer to the notification for important dates, application form, document details and other essential details about the exam.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 17 June 2021

GPSC State Tax Inspector 2021 Mains Exam Pattern

The mains exam will be of 400 Marks comprising Gujarati language, English Language, General Studies- I, and General Studies- II papers. Each paper will carry 100 Marks for 3 hours.

Download GPSC State Tax Inspector 2021 Notification

Online Application Link - to active on 27 May

Official Website

How to apply for GPSC State Tax Inspector 2021

Eligible candidates can register themselves at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in from 27 May onwards. The link to the online application will be provided in this article once uploaded at the official website. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDF for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in

DSSSB Teaching & Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts

APS RK Recruitment 2021 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts, Apply @apsrkpuram.edu.in

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in