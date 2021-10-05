Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GPSC STI Result 2021 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: 4489 Qualified for State Tax Inspector Mains Exam, Download Cut Off

 Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims result for the post of State Tax Inspector Exam on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check list of  qualified candidates here.

Created On: Oct 5, 2021 08:43 IST
GPSC STI Result 2021
GPSC STI Result 2021

GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims result for the post of State Tax Inspector Exam against Advertisement No. 139/2020‐21. A total of  4489 candidates are declared qualified in the prelims exam for State Tax Inspector posts.

All such candidates, who appeared in GPSC State Tax Inspector Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam on 08 August 2021 can download GPSC State Tax Inspector Prelims Result from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 on its official website. However, GPSC State Tax Inspector Result Link is also given below. The candidates can also download GPSC STI Result, directly, through the link below-

GPSC State Inspector Tax Inspector Result Download Link

All the candidates who are declared provisionally qualified for appearing in the Main Written Examination will have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form, as per the instruction of the commission.

Candidates shall apply through online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination proposed to be conducted on 14th and 21st November, 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre. For the purpose, the public advertisement will be given and the candidates shall apply within the stipulated time.

 Commission has also released the details of Category-wise  Qualifying standard (Cut-off Marks) and Category  wise total of qualified candidates on its official website.

Accordingly, in this result, Cut-off marks of General Category (Male) is 71.44 marks whereas Cut-off marks of EWS (Male), SEBC (Male) and SC (Male) Category is 93.73, 87.70 and 83.89 respectively. Cut-off marks of General Category (Female) is 61.88 marks whereas Cutoff marks of EWS (Female), SEBC (Female) and SC (Female) Category is 76.26, 70.43 and 71.13 respectively.

All the candidates can view their obtained marks from 05.10.2021, 16:00 hours onwards by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

 

 

