GPSSB Admit Card 2022 Released for Various Posts: Check Direct Download Link Here

GPSSB Admit Card 2022 for Various Posts: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the admit cards for various posts including Female Health workers, Multi-Purpose Health Worker, Gram Sevak, and Mukhya Sevika. Candidates can download GPSSB Admit Card from the official website of GPSSB.i.e. gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSSB Female Health Worker, Multipurpose Health Worker (MPHW) Exam will be conducted on 26 June 2022 while Mukya Sevika, and Gram Sevak Exam will be conducted on 5 June 2022. Candidates can download GPSSB Admit Card 2022 for Various Posts from the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download GPSSB Admit Card 2022 for Various Posts?

Visit the official website of GPSSB.i.e. gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Click on the official Advertisement. Then, the list of admit card download links will be opened. Click on the respective link of the exam, you applied for. A login page will be opened. Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. Download GPSSB Admit Card 2022 for Various Posts and save it for future reference.

Download GPSSB Admit Card 2022 for Various Posts

A total of 6819 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process out of which, 1886 vacancies are for Multipurpose Health Worker (MPHW), 3137 vacancies are for Female Health Worker, 225 are for Mukya Sevika, 1571 are for Gram Sevak Posts. Candidates can directly download subject wise GPSSB Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link. Candidates who will be qualified in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process.