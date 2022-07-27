GPSSB Mukhya Sevika DV Date 2022 (Released) gpssb.gujarat.gov.in, Download DV Schedule

Gujarat PSSB has released the document verification update for the post of Mukhiya Sevika on its official website-gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSSB Mukhya Sevika DV Date 2022 Notification: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the document verification update for the post of Mukhiya Sevika on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the Mukhiya Sevika post are able to appear in the document verification post.

Earlier GPSSB has uploaded the PDF of the list of qualified candidates for the post of Mukhiya Sevika against Advt. No. No.14/2021-22. All the qualified candidates in the written exam will have to appear in the document verification round which is scheduled from 30 July 2022 onwards.

Candidates are advised to visit on the official website and check the details document verification schedule.

How to Download GPSSB Mukhya Sevika DV Date 2022 Notification