GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Technician, Supervisor & Others @grse.in, Check Eligibility

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE)  has invited online application for the 58 Technician & Other posts on its official website. Check GRSE recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has published the recruitment notification in the Employment News (09-15 July 2022 ) for various posts including  Technician, Supervisor and Others.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 July 2022. 

Notification Details for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job : 
HR/SUP: 01/2022

Important Dates for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 Jul 2022 (upto 23:59 hrs)


Vacancy Details for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Total Post-58
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (IT)-01
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Finance)-01
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Legal)-01
Engine Technician (S-1 Grade) (Mechanical)-05
Engine Technician (S-1 Grade) (Electrical)-03
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Mechanical )-09
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Electrical )-06
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Paint Technology )-01
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Civil )-01    
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Naval Architecture )-03
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Information Technology )-01
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Admin & HR )-04
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Material Management )-01
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Pharmacy )-04
Design Assistant (S-1 Grade) (Mechanical)- 08
Design Assistant (S-1 Grade) (Electrical)- 06
Design Assistant (S-1 Grade) (Civil)- 03

 

Eligibility Criteria for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (IT)-Graduate with Diploma/ PG Diploma having minimum 1-year duration or equivalent in Computer/ IT/ Networking etc. or Bachelor in Computer Application/Bachelor in Computer Science
(ii) 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in both Graduation and Diploma/PG Diploma Eqv./BCA/BCS (as applicable)
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Finance)-(i) Graduate in any Discipline with  (a) Diploma/PG Diploma (having minimum 01  year duration) in Finance or equivalent OR 
 (b) CMA (Inter)/ CA (Inter) OR
(c) M.Com.
(ii) 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in both Graduation and Diploma/PG Diploma/M.Com.
Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Legal)-(i) Graduate in any discipline with LLB from a University/ institution recognized by Bar Council of India
(ii) 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA in both Graduation and LLB
Engine Technician (S-1 Grade) (Mechanical)-(i)Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/
Automobile Engineering/Production Engineering or equivalent
(ii) 60% marks or equivalent CGPA (55% marks or equivalent CGPA for SC/ST/OBC)
Check the notification link for details of the eduational qualification of the posts. 

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Candidates will have to apply online through 'Career section' of GRSE website www.grse.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2022 on or before 28 July 2022. Check notification link for details in this regards. 

