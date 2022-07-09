GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Technician, Supervisor & Others @grse.in, Check Eligibility

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has invited online application for the 58 Technician & Other posts on its official website. Check GRSE recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has published the recruitment notification in the Employment News (09-15 July 2022 ) for various posts including Technician, Supervisor and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 July 2022.

Notification Details for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job :

HR/SUP: 01/2022

Important Dates for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 Jul 2022 (upto 23:59 hrs)



Vacancy Details for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Total Post-58

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (IT)-01

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Finance)-01

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Legal)-01

Engine Technician (S-1 Grade) (Mechanical)-05

Engine Technician (S-1 Grade) (Electrical)-03

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Mechanical )-09

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Electrical )-06

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Paint Technology )-01

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Civil )-01

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Naval Architecture )-03

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Information Technology )-01

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Admin & HR )-04

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Material Management )-01

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Pharmacy )-04

Design Assistant (S-1 Grade) (Mechanical)- 08

Design Assistant (S-1 Grade) (Electrical)- 06

Design Assistant (S-1 Grade) (Civil)- 03

Eligibility Criteria for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (IT)-Graduate with Diploma/ PG Diploma having minimum 1-year duration or equivalent in Computer/ IT/ Networking etc. or Bachelor in Computer Application/Bachelor in Computer Science

(ii) 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in both Graduation and Diploma/PG Diploma Eqv./BCA/BCS (as applicable)

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Finance)-(i) Graduate in any Discipline with (a) Diploma/PG Diploma (having minimum 01 year duration) in Finance or equivalent OR

(b) CMA (Inter)/ CA (Inter) OR

(c) M.Com.

(ii) 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in both Graduation and Diploma/PG Diploma/M.Com.

Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Legal)-(i) Graduate in any discipline with LLB from a University/ institution recognized by Bar Council of India

(ii) 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA in both Graduation and LLB

Engine Technician (S-1 Grade) (Mechanical)-(i)Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/

Automobile Engineering/Production Engineering or equivalent

(ii) 60% marks or equivalent CGPA (55% marks or equivalent CGPA for SC/ST/OBC)

Check the notification link for details of the eduational qualification of the posts.

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates will have to apply online through 'Career section' of GRSE website www.grse.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2022 on or before 28 July 2022. Check notification link for details in this regards.