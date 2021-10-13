GSECL Admit Card 2021 to release soon for Technician, Nurse and Other Posts, Check details here

GSECL Admit Card 2021 will be released soon at gsecl.in for Technician, Nurse and Others. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and Important Instructions Here.

GSECL Admit Card 2021: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) is likely to release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Instrument Mechanic, Lab Tester, Nurse, and Radiology Cum Pathology Technician in different departments. The candidates will be able to download GSECL Admit Card 2021 through the official website, once released.

As per media reports, the board was supposed to release the admit cards today but there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same. The candidates will be intimated through the official website, once the admit cards are released. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The exam date, name, roll number, father’s name, exam center, and time will be mentioned on the admit cards. The candidates are advised to download GSECL Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

A total of 394 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 316 vacancies are for Instrument Mechanic, Secretary, Programmer, Vidyut Sahayak while 78 are for Mechanic, Lab Tester, Nurse, Technician vacancies. The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the admit card, exam date, important instructions for the recruitment drive.

COVID-19 Guidelines to be followed while appearing for the exam: