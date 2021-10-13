GSECL Admit Card 2021 to release soon for Technician, Nurse and Other Posts, Check details here

GSECL Admit Card 2021: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) is likely to release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Instrument Mechanic, Lab Tester, Nurse, and Radiology Cum Pathology Technician in different departments. The candidates will be able to download GSECL Admit Card 2021 through the official website, once released.
As per media reports, the board was supposed to release the admit cards today but there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same. The candidates will be intimated through the official website, once the admit cards are released. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.
The exam date, name, roll number, father’s name, exam center, and time will be mentioned on the admit cards. The candidates are advised to download GSECL Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.
A total of 394 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 316 vacancies are for Instrument Mechanic, Secretary, Programmer, Vidyut Sahayak while 78 are for Mechanic, Lab Tester, Nurse, Technician vacancies. The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the admit card, exam date, important instructions for the recruitment drive.
COVID-19 Guidelines to be followed while appearing for the exam:
- All Candidates must have to follow the guidelines of GoG & GoI for social distancing & others pertaining to COVID-19 which is published from time to time by the Government.
- The question paper for the Online exam shall be consisting of 100 questions and the paper shall be of 100 marks. There shall be a negative marking system and 1/4th mark for each wrong answer shall be deducted to arrive at the total marks scored.
- If applications are received in large nos. then the exam will be held in multiple batches/sessions and candidates’ scores shall be normalized as per the normalization formula attached herewith.
- The Management reserves the right to short-list, select and reject any candidates for Online Exam as the case may be for selection.