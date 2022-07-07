GSECL Admit Card 2022 Released: Download Here for 13 and 14 July Here

GSECL Recruitment 2022 Download: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has uploaded the admit cards of the exam scheduled to be held on 13 July and 14 July 2022 for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (VS). Candidates can download GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card from the official website or through the GSECL Admit Card Link provided in the article:
The candidates can check the exam dates for the post of VS (PA-I)-Electrical,VS (Jr. Engineer-EC), VS (Jr. Engineer-Civil),VS (Jr. Engineer-Meta), VS (PA-I)-Mechanical, VS (Jr. Engineer-Mech.), VS (Jr. Engineer-I&C) and VS (Jr. Engineer-Elect.) in the table below:
|Name of the Post
|Date of the Exam
|Vidyut Sahayak (PA - 1) Electrical
|13 July 2022
|Vidyut Sahayak JE (EC)
|13 July 2022
|Vidyut Sahayak JE Civil
|14 July 2022
|Vidyut Sahayak JE Meta
|14 July 2022
|Vidyut Sahayak (PA - 1) Mechnical
|14 July 2022
|Vidyut Sahayak JE Mechnical
|15 July 2022
|Vidyut Sahayak JE I&C
|15 July 2022
|Vidyut Sahayak JE Electrical
|16 July 2022
How to Download GSECL Admit Card 2022 ?
Go to the official website of GSECL - gsecl.in
Visit the 'Career' Section
Now, you need to enter your registration number and Date of Birth
Download GSECL VS Admit Card 2022