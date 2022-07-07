GSECL Admit Card 2022 Released: Download Here for 13 and 14 July Here

GSECL Admit Card 2022has been released by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited on gsecl.in. Candidates can download it from here.

GSECL Recruitment 2022 Download: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has uploaded the admit cards of the exam scheduled to be held on 13 July and 14 July 2022 for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (VS). Candidates can download GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card from the official website or through the GSECL Admit Card Link provided in the article:

The candidates can check the exam dates for the post of VS (PA-I)-Electrical,VS (Jr. Engineer-EC), VS (Jr. Engineer-Civil),VS (Jr. Engineer-Meta), VS (PA-I)-Mechanical, VS (Jr. Engineer-Mech.), VS (Jr. Engineer-I&C) and VS (Jr. Engineer-Elect.) in the table below:

Name of the Post Date of the Exam Vidyut Sahayak (PA - 1) Electrical 13 July 2022 Vidyut Sahayak JE (EC) 13 July 2022 Vidyut Sahayak JE Civil 14 July 2022 Vidyut Sahayak JE Meta 14 July 2022 Vidyut Sahayak (PA - 1) Mechnical 14 July 2022 Vidyut Sahayak JE Mechnical 15 July 2022 Vidyut Sahayak JE I&C 15 July 2022 Vidyut Sahayak JE Electrical 16 July 2022

How to Download GSECL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of GSECL - gsecl.in

Visit the 'Career' Section

Now, you need to enter your registration number and Date of Birth

Download GSECL VS Admit Card 2022