GSECL Recruitment 2021 for 300+ Vidyut Sahayak (JE/Plant Attendant), Jr Programmer, CS, Instrument Mechanic Posts, Apply Online @gsecl.in

GSECL is hiring 316 Vidyut Sahayak (JE), Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade 1), Company Secretary (CS), Junior Programmer and Instrument Mechanic. Details Here

GSECL Recruitment Notification 2021: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (JE), Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade 1), Company Secretary (CS), Junior Programmer and Instrument Mechanic on its official website.

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Online Application Link will be available on 25 August 2021. Candidates will be requited to apply on or before 14 September 2021.

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak JE Notification

GSECL Vidyut Plant Attendant Notification

GSECL Vidyut Junior Programmer Notification

GSECL Vidyut Instrument Mechanic Notification

GSECL Vidyut CS Notification

GSECL Website

Important Dates

Online submission of application commences: 25 August 2020 Last date for online submission of application: 14 September 2021, 06:00 pm

GSECL Vacancy Details

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer -Electrical) - 45 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer -Mechanical) - 55 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Instrumentation & Control) - 19 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Electronics & Communication) - 10 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer –Metallurgy) -01 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer –Civil) - 25 Junior Programmer - 9 Posts Company Secretary - 1 Post Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I - Mechanical) - 69 Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I - Electrical) - 50 Instrument Mechanic - 32

Salary:

Vidyut Sahayak JE - Fixed Remuneration per month for 1st Year Rs.37,000/- and from 2nd year to 5th year shall be Rs.39000/- Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant) - Fixed Remuneration per month for 1st Year Rs.17,500/-, 2nd year 19,000/- and from 3 rd year to 5th year shall be Rs.20,500/- Instrument Mechanic - Rs. 26000-56600 on regular establishment. CS - Rs. 55600-110100 Junior Programmer - Rs. 45400-101200

Eligibility Criteria for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak (JE/Plant Attendant), Jr Programmer, CS, Instrument Mechanic Posts

Educational Qualification:

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) - Full time B.E./B.Tech.in regular mode from recognized university duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in 7th & 8th semester without ATKT. Junior Programmer - Full Time B.E./B.Tech. (Computer Science /Electronic & Communication /Information Technology) or equivalent or full time MCA degree of 03 years’ course with 55% without ATKT in last year /last two semesters obtained from recognized university duly approved by UGC/AICTE.Minimum 02 years relevant industrial experience of design and development of Commercial application using PHP /MySQL /ORACLE /MS-SQL CS - Any Graduate with minimum 55% in last year/two semesters and Membership of ICSI. Minimum of 03 (Three) year’s post qualification (ACS) experience having worked as a Company Secretary in Public Limited Company with the Annual Turnover of Rs.100 Crores or in State / Central Public Sector Undertaking Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I - Electrical) -Full time Diploma in regular mode from recognized university duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in last year / 5th & 6th semester. Instrument Mechanic - Full Time Diploma (Instrumentation & Control) in regular mode from recognized university duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in Last Year / 5 th & 6 th semester

Age Limit:

For Unreserved Category - 35 years

For Reserved & EWS Category - 40 years

Selection Process GSECL Vidyut Sahayak and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the exam

How to Apply for GSECL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply for Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) Recruitment Notification 2020 on www.gsecl.in from 25 August to 14 September 2021.