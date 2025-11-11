MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
GSET Previous Year Question Papers PDF: Download Free PDFs & Analyze Important Topics Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 11, 2025, 12:27 IST

GSET Previous Year Question Papers are an excellent resource to track your current preparation level. Download the GSET previous year papers PDF to identify recurring areas and difficulty levels.

GSET Previous Year Papers PDF

GSET Previous Year Papers: The GSET previous year papers are a vital resource in the preparation journey of the candidates. Those who are preparing for the GSET exam must go through the syllabus carefully and complete it holistically. After the syllabus has been completed and the revisions are done, the candidates need to check their knowledge by practising the mock questions. These previous year papers will help them practice more questions based on the exact pattern of the GSET. Candidates are advised to download the GSET previous year papers from the official website and the links for the papers are provided on this page too. Download GSET previous year paper PDF and start practising.

The GSET (Gujarat State Eligibility Test) is a state-level eligibility exam conducted by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara (MSU Baroda) to determine whether the candidates are eligible to be appointed as Assistant Professors in colleges and universities of Gujarat. Practising GSET previous year question papers is essential for the candidates who are seriously preparing for the GSET exam. These previous year papers help the candidates get familiar with the exam pattern, marking scheme, subject-wise topics weightage, and the difficulty level.
Candidates are advised to practice the previous year papers as much as possible to fine tune their preparation.

GSET Previous Year Question Papers PDF

The GSET previous year question papers PDF are available to download from the official website at gujaratset.ac.in and the PDFs are also provided here to download. The PDFs are provided for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Subject

Download Link

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 1 General

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Mathematics

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Physical Sciences

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Chemical Sciences

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Life Sciences

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Hindi

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Gujarati

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Sanskrit

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 History

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Sociology

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Economics

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Political Science

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 English

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Education

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Psychology

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Library & Information Science

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Law

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Commerce

Download PDF

Gujarat SET 2024 Paper 2 Management

Download PDF

How to Download GSET Previous Year Papers

Candidates who have applied for the GSET 2025 must start practicing the GSET previous year papers as the exam is approaching by downloading the GSET previous year papers from the official website. Follow these steps to download.

  • Visit the official GSET website: gujaratset.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Old Question Papers” section.

  • A page will be displayed consisting of the old question papers from 2002 to 2024 for each subject covered under GSET.

  • Choose the subject of your preference and download the PDF of the year you require.

  • Save this PDF in your folder and practice the questions.

How to Solve GSET Previous Year Question Papers

Solving the GSET previous year papers is important for the candidates to align their preparation according to the demand of the exam. Practicing from the previous year papers helps analyze the past year trends and changes in the examination pattern and other things.

  • Candidates should attempt the previous year paper under the similar conditions as the actual exam to develop their speed and accuracy.

  • Go through the paper once and identify the areas which you feel are easiest and attempt them first and then move on to the hard parts.

  • After you have completed the paper, analyze the paper carefully for your mistakes and revisit those topics and revise again.

  • Check for the recurring topics and question patterns in the exam and maintain a separate notebook for it. This will help you analyze the paper better.

  • Regularly attempt the previous year papers while simultaneously revising the syllabus.

