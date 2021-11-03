GSSSB Senior Clerk Result 2021 Out @gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download PDF and Cut-Off Here

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the result of the exam for the post of Senior Clerk. Candidates can download Senior Clerk Result from the official website of GSSSB i.e. gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB Senior Clerk Result Link is given below. The candidates can download GSSSB Sr Clerk Result through the link below:

GSSSB Senior Clerk Result Download Link

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be called for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).

GSSSB Sr Clerk Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off below

General - 134

General Female - 116.50

General (EWS) - 127.25

General (EWS) Female - 110

SEBC - 110

SEBC Female - 105.75

SC - 122.75

SC Female - 112.25

ST - 89.75

ST Female - 86.50

Ex-Serviceman - 80.25

PH Blind - 80.00

PH Deaf - 81.00

Dumb PH Orth - 85.50

GSSSB Sr Clerk Exam was conducted on 31 July 2021.