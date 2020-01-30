GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019 out, Check Revised List of Selected candidates @gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Exam 2019 against Advt No 177/2018-19 can download their result through the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Exam 2019 was held on 15 September 2019 at various exam centres. The candidates can check their result following the instructions given in this article.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 2367 vacancies of Supervisor Instructor in Electrical and Computer department. As of now, the board has released the final list of selected candidates for GSSSB Supervisor Instructor 2020 (Computer Group). Candidates can download their result by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gssb.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019 flashing on homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can check Roll Number Wise GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019 and Save it for future reference.

Download GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019



Highlights:

Advertisement Number: 177/2018-19

Vacancies: 2367 Posts

Post Name: Supervisor Instructor

Exam Date: 15 September 2019

Result Status: Released

Selection Procedure: Written Test & Interview

Official Website: gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

