Guaranteed Job Opportunity with upGrad & HDFC Life Post Graduate Program in Life Insurance (PGPLI)

upGrad’s PGPLI is India’s first online job-guaranteed program that offers a job with a leading brand name in the sector- HDFC Life, one of India’s largest private insurers.

Life insurance industry in India is expected to grow by 12-15 percent annually for the next three to five years. Demographic factors such as growing middle class, young insurable population and growing awareness of the need for protection and retirement planning will support the growth of Indian life insurance (Latest IBEF 2019 Report).

The HDFC Life PGPLI Program is a Postgraduate Program in Life Insurance offered through a joint initiative between HDFC Life and upGrad. The 11-month program nurtures highly skilled insurance professionals through a robust and rigorous training, imparting domain expertise and developing focused sales techniques with practical knowledge via a mix of 2-month online Training, 2-month on-the-job training and 7-month internship.

Program Summary:

Stint Duration Stipend Online Training 2 months - On Job Training 2 months INR 2,500* Internship 7 months INR 15,100*

After Successful completion of the program you will be hired one level above fresher’s at J2 band with a CTC of 2.5 lacs** Fixed + Incentives.

“...the modules are designed perfectly in a manner, that each student can understand, and after every submission there is a live session to clarify those doubts. I really feel that I am on the right track of my career.” - says Naveen Kandula, HDFC Life Post Graduate Program in Life Insurance learner.

Program Fees:

INR 99,000 (Inclusive of all Taxes)

Pay only INR 10,000 Blocking fees before enrolling

Pay the remaining fees in EMI starting from 4th Month when your stipend starts.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have a Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 20- 30 years.

Selection Criteria:

Online Aptitude Test

Telephonic Interview

Designation Available:

Corporate Agency Manager (Bancassurance Channel)

Financial Planning Manager (Direct Channel)

Business Development Manager (Agency Channel)

After Successful completion of 11 months training in this program you will be hired for one of the above mentioned designations available in HDFC Life.

Job Location:

With HDFC Life’s presence in almost all cities, there is a great chance that you may be placed in your preferred city/home branch subject to vacancies

How to Apply?

Very Simple.

i) Register and get a call from an Academic Counselor to clear all your queries.

ii) Take the Aptitude test and Interview.

iii) Get Shortlisted and Enroll for the program

Limited time referral schemes also available.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by UpGrad University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.