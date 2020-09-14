Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: 1541 Vacancies Notified for Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts in WCD

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Women & Child Development Dept, Vadodara has invited applications for recruitment to the post-Anganwadi Worker and Helper in various districts of Gujarat. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 October 2020.

A total of 1541 vacancies have been notified for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper in various districts of Gujarat including Rajkot Urban, Rajkot, Vadodara Urban, Ahmedabad Urban, Ahmedabad Urban, Surat Urban, Jamnagar Urban, Jamnagar and Vadodara. This is the huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10 and 12th qualification from a recognized Board. Candidates can check this article to know vacancy wise segregation, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 October 2020

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Rajkot Urban - 54 Posts

Rajkot - 318 Posts

Vadodara Urban - 68 Posts

Ahmedabad Urban - 287 Posts

Ahmedabad - 206 Posts

Surat Urban - 157 Posts

Jamnagar Urban - 44 Posts

Jamnagar - 196 Posts

Vadodara - 211 Posts

WCD Vadodara Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: All those holding 10th Class & 12th Class qualification can apply as per post requirement. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDF for more details.

Download WCD Rajkot Urban Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020

Download WCD Ahmedabad Urban Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020

Download WCD Surat Urban Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020

Download WCD Jamnagar Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020

Download WCD Jamnagar Urban Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Download WCD Vadodara Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Gujarat Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid on or before 2 October 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.