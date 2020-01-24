Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2020 Released @hc-ojas.guj.nic.in, Check Gujarat High Court Assistant DV Call Letter Here

Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2020: Gujarat High Court has released admit card for Assistant Posts Document Verification. Candidates who have qualified in Gujarat High Court Assistant Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of Gujarat High Court.i.e.hc-ojas.guj.nic.in.

Gujarat High Court Assistant Document Verification Admit Card Download Link is given below. Candidates can directly download their admit cards by entering essential details on the login page.

Candidates are advised to carry the hard copy of the admit card along with the copy of documents on the day of document verification round. Otherwise, the candidate will not proceed to further recruitment process.

Download Gujarat High Court Assistant DV Admit Card 2020

The Gujarat High Court will conduct the document verification round for Assistant Posts from 27 to 1 February 2020. Candidates can check the venue details over on their admit cards. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards to avoid last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can directly access the document verification admit card download link by clicking on the above link.

