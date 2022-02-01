JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, 219 Vacancies Notified

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in for 219 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 1, 2022 20:14 IST
Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2022
Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2022

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Gujarat High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge RC/0719/2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification of a Degree in Law from a University recognized University. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 February 2022 to 2 March 2022. Approximately 219 Regular Vacancies  (existing  & future) will be recruited,  by way of Competitive Examinations, for the Cadre of Civil Judges in the Pay Scale of Rs. 27,700 – 770 – 33,090 – 930 – 40,530 – 1080 – 44,850 + Allowances as   admissible  under the Rules.  

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 3 February 2022
  • Last date of submission of application: 2 March 2022
  • Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test) - 15 May 2022
  • Main Written Examination - 17 July 2022
  • Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview) - 9 October 2022

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge - 219 Vacancies

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

 Candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India & Will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test; must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and/or Criminal   Jurisdiction. 

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Candidate belonging to  General Category must not have crossed the age of 35 years  and others i.e. in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, declared as such by the Government of Gujarat, as well as Disabled Persons (PH) & Ex­Servicemen, must not have
completed 38 years of age.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and viva voce. 

Download Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active from 3 Feb

How to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022?

All eligible Candidates should apply 'Online', through the link provided on High Court Websites https://www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in and https://hcojas.gujarat.gov.in. The last date of application submission is 2 March 2022. 

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General Category - Rs. 1000/- 
  • Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled
    Persons (PH) and Ex­Servicemen Categories - Rs. 500/- 

 

FAQ

How to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022?

All eligible Candidates should apply 'Online', through the link provided on High Court Websites https://www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in and https://hcojas.gujarat.gov.in. The last date of application submission is 2 March 2022.

What is the age limit required for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022?

35 years.

What is the qualification required for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022?

Degree in Law from a University recognized University.

What is the last date of online application for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022?

2 March 2022.

What is the starting date of online application for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022?

3 February 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022?

219.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationGujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, 219 Vacancies Notified
Notification Date1 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission2 Mar, 2022
CityAhmedabad
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization High Court Allahabad
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.