Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, 219 Vacancies Notified

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in for 219 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Gujarat High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge RC/0719/2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification of a Degree in Law from a University recognized University. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 February 2022 to 2 March 2022. Approximately 219 Regular Vacancies (existing & future) will be recruited, by way of Competitive Examinations, for the Cadre of Civil Judges in the Pay Scale of Rs. 27,700 – 770 – 33,090 – 930 – 40,530 – 1080 – 44,850 + Allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 3 February 2022

Last date of submission of application: 2 March 2022

Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test) - 15 May 2022

Main Written Examination - 17 July 2022

Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview) - 9 October 2022

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge - 219 Vacancies

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India & Will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test; must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and/or Criminal Jurisdiction.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidate belonging to General Category must not have crossed the age of 35 years and others i.e. in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, declared as such by the Government of Gujarat, as well as Disabled Persons (PH) & Ex­Servicemen, must not have

completed 38 years of age.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and viva voce.

Download Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active from 3 Feb

How to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022?

All eligible Candidates should apply 'Online', through the link provided on High Court Websites https://www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in and https://hcojas.gujarat.gov.in. The last date of application submission is 2 March 2022.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee