Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022 for Manager, AM, Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @gujaratmetrorail.com

Created On: Jan 12, 2022 22:06 IST
Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022
Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has published a notification for the recruitment of qualified and experienced candidates for various posts such as Manager, General Manager, Sr Dy DM,, DGM, JGM, Assistant Manager and Engineer in Civil, Systems, Electrical, Rolling Stock, and Operations & Maintenance. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 11 February 2022 on the official website -  www.gujaratmetrorail.com.

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 11 February 2022

Gujarat Metro Vacancy Details

  • Sr. Dy. General Manager(Civil) on Contract/Deputation Basis - 4 Posts
  • Dy. General Manager (Civil) on Contract/Deputation Basis - 4 Posts
  • Manager (Civil) on Contract Basis - 17 Posts
  • Asst. Manager (Civil) on Contract Basis - 6 Posts
  • General Manager (Rolling Stock) on Contract/Deputation /Post Superannuation Basis - 2 Posts
  • General Manager (Traction) - 2 Posts
  • General Manager (Signalling) - 2 Posts
  • General Manager (Electrical - 1 Post
  • Addl. GM E&M - 1 Post
  • JGM (Sig. & PSD) - 2 Posts
  • JGM (Traction) - 1 Post
  • JGM (Telecom & AFC) - 1 Post
  • JGM (Rolling Stock) - 1 Post
  • Sr. DGM (E&M) - 1 Post
  • Sr. DGM (Signalling & PSD) - 1 Post
  • Sr. DGM (Telecom & AFC) - 1 Post
  • Sr. DGM (Traction) - 1 Post
  • DGM (Signalling & PSD) - 3 Posts
  • DGM (Telecom & AFC) - 2 Posts
  • DGM (E&M) - 2 Posts
  • DGM (Traction) - 3 Posts
  • DGM (UndergroundE&M) - 3 Posts
  • DGM (Rolling Stock) - 1 Post
  • DGM (Lift & Escalator) -  1 Post
  • DGM (Depot) - 1 Post
  • Manager (Signalling & PSD) - 3 Posts
  • Manager (Telecom & AFC) - 4 Posts
  • Manager (Lift & Escalator) - 2 Posts
  • Manager (E&M) - 2 Posts
  • Manager (Traction) - 2 Posts
  • Manager (Underground-E&M) - 2 Posts
  • Manager (Rolling Stock) - 2 Posts
  • Asst. Manager (Telecom/AFC) - 3 Posts
  • Asst. Manager (Signalling & PSD) - 2 Posts
  • Asst. Manager (Traction) - 2 Posts
  • Asst. Manager (Lift & Escalator) - 1 Post
  • Asst. Manager (E&M) - 2 Posts
  • Asst. Manager (Underground-E&M) - 1 Post
  • Engineer (Sr. Grade) (Telecom/AFC) - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Metro Manager and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Sr. Dy. General Manager - B.E / B. Tech from a Govt. recognized University/Institute and 15 years of Post Qualification experience.
  • Dy. General Manager - B.E / B. Tech graduate and 10 years of Post Qualification experience.
  • Manager - B.E / B. Tech graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute and 9 years of Post Qualification experience.
  • AM - B.E / B. Tech graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute and 5 years of Post Qualification.
  • General Manager - B.E /B.Tech and 20 years of experience.
  • Addl. GM E&M - B.E /B.Tech and 18 years of experience.
  • JGM - B.E /B.Tech and 16 years of Post Qualification experience.
  • Sr. DGM - B.E /B.Tech and 15 years of Post Qualification experience.
  • Engineer - B.E. /B. Tech and 3 years of experience.

How to Apply for GMRC Recruitment 2022 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website through /www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ by clicking on “APPLY ONLINE” on or before 11 February 2022.

Gujarat Metro Notification Download

Gujarat Metro Online Application

FAQ

How to Apply for Gujarat Metro Jobs ?

Online Applications are invited on gujaratmetrorail.com.

What is the qualification for GMRC Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

B.E. /B. Tech and 3 years of experience.

What is Gujarat Metro Registration Last Date ?

11 Feb 2022
