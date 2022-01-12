Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022 for Manager, AM, Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @gujaratmetrorail.com

Gujarat Metro Notification 2022 for Manager and Other Posts Available @gujaratmetrorail.com. Download Here.

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has published a notification for the recruitment of qualified and experienced candidates for various posts such as Manager, General Manager, Sr Dy DM,, DGM, JGM, Assistant Manager and Engineer in Civil, Systems, Electrical, Rolling Stock, and Operations & Maintenance. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 11 February 2022 on the official website - www.gujaratmetrorail.com.

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 11 February 2022

Gujarat Metro Vacancy Details

Sr. Dy. General Manager(Civil) on Contract/Deputation Basis - 4 Posts

Dy. General Manager (Civil) on Contract/Deputation Basis - 4 Posts

Manager (Civil) on Contract Basis - 17 Posts

Asst. Manager (Civil) on Contract Basis - 6 Posts

General Manager (Rolling Stock) on Contract/Deputation /Post Superannuation Basis - 2 Posts

General Manager (Traction) - 2 Posts

General Manager (Signalling) - 2 Posts

General Manager (Electrical - 1 Post

Addl. GM E&M - 1 Post

JGM (Sig. & PSD) - 2 Posts

JGM (Traction) - 1 Post

JGM (Telecom & AFC) - 1 Post

JGM (Rolling Stock) - 1 Post

Sr. DGM (E&M) - 1 Post

Sr. DGM (Signalling & PSD) - 1 Post

Sr. DGM (Telecom & AFC) - 1 Post

Sr. DGM (Traction) - 1 Post

DGM (Signalling & PSD) - 3 Posts

DGM (Telecom & AFC) - 2 Posts

DGM (E&M) - 2 Posts

DGM (Traction) - 3 Posts

DGM (UndergroundE&M) - 3 Posts

DGM (Rolling Stock) - 1 Post

DGM (Lift & Escalator) - 1 Post

DGM (Depot) - 1 Post

Manager (Signalling & PSD) - 3 Posts

Manager (Telecom & AFC) - 4 Posts

Manager (Lift & Escalator) - 2 Posts

Manager (E&M) - 2 Posts

Manager (Traction) - 2 Posts

Manager (Underground-E&M) - 2 Posts

Manager (Rolling Stock) - 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Telecom/AFC) - 3 Posts

Asst. Manager (Signalling & PSD) - 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Traction) - 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Lift & Escalator) - 1 Post

Asst. Manager (E&M) - 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Underground-E&M) - 1 Post

Engineer (Sr. Grade) (Telecom/AFC) - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Metro Manager and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Dy. General Manager - B.E / B. Tech from a Govt. recognized University/Institute and 15 years of Post Qualification experience.

Dy. General Manager - B.E / B. Tech graduate and 10 years of Post Qualification experience.

Manager - B.E / B. Tech graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute and 9 years of Post Qualification experience.

AM - B.E / B. Tech graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute and 5 years of Post Qualification.

General Manager - B.E /B.Tech and 20 years of experience.

Addl. GM E&M - B.E /B.Tech and 18 years of experience.

JGM - B.E /B.Tech and 16 years of Post Qualification experience.

Sr. DGM - B.E /B.Tech and 15 years of Post Qualification experience.

Engineer - B.E. /B. Tech and 3 years of experience.

How to Apply for GMRC Recruitment 2022 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website through /www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ by clicking on “APPLY ONLINE” on or before 11 February 2022.

