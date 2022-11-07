Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 (Released) at gujaratset.in: Raise Objections, If Any Till Nov 19

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 on its official website -gujaratset.in. Download PDF here.

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 : The Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 )(Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2022 (GSET)has been released by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara on its official website. The (Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2022 (GSET) Answer Key PDF is available on the officical website of -gujaratset.in.

Candidates appeared in the Gujarat State Eligibility Test held on 06 November 2022 can download Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 by logging onto the official website i.e. gujaratgset.in.

However you can download the Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 also via the direct link provided below.

Direct Link To Download: Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022





Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara had conducted the Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2022 (GSET) on 06 November 2022. Now the provisional answer key for the GSET is available on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the exam can raise their objections, if any in the prescribed format with the official website. Candidates can raise their objections with the supporting their stand with standard books / literature along with the Demand Draft of Rs. 1,000/- per question in favour of the " Member Secretary, GSET" payable at Vadodara.

You can raise your objections from 7th November 2022 to 19th November 2022 and the envelope should be marked "Grievance Regarding Answer Key(s) of GSET Examination".

Candidates can download the "Answer Key Challenge Format" available on the official website. Candidates should note that the GSET Agency's decision on the challenges will be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys.

Download the Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022