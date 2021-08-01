Gujarat Staff Nurse Exam Result 2021 Out @gujhealth.gujarat.gov.in, Check Here

Gujarat Staff Nurse Exam Result 2021 has been released by Health and Family Welfare Department of Gujarat on official website - gujhealth.gujarat.gov.in. Download Link Here

Gujarat Staff Nurse Result 2021: Health and Family Welfare Department Gujarat has released the result of the exam for the post of Staff Nurse Grade 3 on its website. Candidates can download Staff Nurse from the official website - gujhealth.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Staff Nurse Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Staff Nurse Exam Result 2021, directly, from the link below:

Gujarat Staff Nurse Result Download Link

The exam was concluded on 30 June 2021

How to Download Gujarat Staff Nurse Result ?

Go to official website - gujhealth.gujarat.gov.in

Click on ‘Go to Main Website’

Now, click on the link of the result given under ‘Latest News Section’

Download DHFW Gujarat Staff Nurse Result PDF

Check your result in the result column mentioned as ‘Pass’ or ‘Fail’

Take a print out for future use