Gurgaon Court Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Steno Posts

Gurgaon Court Recruitment 2020: Office of MM Dhonchak, District and Sessions Judge, Gurugram has invited applications for the recruitment of Stenographer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 12 March 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 12 March 2020 by 05:00 PM

Gurgaon Court Vacancy Details

Stenographer – 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Steno Posts

Degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent

The candidates shall have to pass a test of speed of 80 wpm in English Shorthand and 20 wpm in transcription of the same on computer

Proficiency in operation of computer

Age Limit:

18 to 42 Years

Selection Procedure for Steno Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Shorthand Test/Computer Proficiency test

How to Apply for Gurugram Court Steno Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "The District & Sessions judge, near Rajeev Chowk, Gurugram" latest by 12 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM.

Gurgaon Court Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF