HAL Recruitment 2022 For Apprentice Post: 120 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Age Limit And How To Apply

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application for the 56 Scientist posts on its official website. Check HAL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Technical Training Institute (TTI), HAL(BC), Bangalore has released a notification for recruitment to the 120 post of Apprentice. These vacancies are available in CNC Programmer cum Operator, Machinist, Electrician and Welder trades under the Corporate Social Responsibility – Skill Development initiative of HAL.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 09 September 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including pass in SSLC/10th or equivalent with minimum aggregate marks of 60% for General/OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PWD can apply for these posts.



Important Dates HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 September 2022

Vacancy Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Apprentice-120

Eligibility Criteria HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Pass in SSLC/10th or equivalent with minimum aggregate marks of 60% for

General/OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PWD.

Age Limit HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

15-18 years as on 01-10-2022.



HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to -Technical Training Institute (TTI), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Suranjan Das Road, Vimanapura Post, Bangalore-560017 along with copies of SSLC/10th Marks card and other documents as mentioned in the notification.