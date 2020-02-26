HAL Medical Officer Result 2020 Declared @hal-india.co.in, Check Interview Schedule Here

HAL Medical Officer Result 2020 Download: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has declared the result for the posts of Senior Medical Officer on its official website. All candidates who have applied for the HAL Medical Officer posts can check the result available on the official website of HAL-hal-india.co.in.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the list of Candidates Shortlisted for the posts of Senior Medical Officer.

According to the short notification released by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the candidates shortlisted for the Senior Medical Officer posts will be called for the next Interview round. Interview for the Senior Medical Officer Posts will be conducted on 16 March 2020 at the venue-HAL-Transport Aircraft Division (TAD), Kanpur.

Candidates are requested to appear on the date and venue as mentioned in the notification for the Interview. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has send their call letters for Interview on the e-mail ids and the contact/mailing address (via speed post) to the selected candidates.

Direct Link for HAL Medical Officer Result 2020



How to Download HAL Medical Officer Result 2020





First of all visit the official website i.e. https://hal-india.co.in.

Go to the Career section available on the home page.

Click on the link LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES & NECESSARY INSTRUCTIONS FOR INTERVIEW FOR THE POST OF SENIOR MEDICAL OFFICER (GENERAL MEDICINE), GRADE- III AT HAL- TAD, KANPUR given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Result.

Save and download the result.

Take Print Out of your Result and save the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for latest updates regarding the Senior Medical Officer posts.