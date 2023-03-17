HAL Hall Ticket 2023 Released For Technician & Other Posts @hal-india.co.in: Check Process To Download 

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the Hall Ticket for various posts including Assistant Trainee and others on its official website-hal-india.co.in. Download PDF.

HAL Technician Hall Ticket 2022 Update: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the Hall Ticket for the written exam for various posts including Assistant Admin Trainee, Stores/Purchase Assistant Trainee, Technician Trainee, Diploma Trainee, Lab Technician and other. The written exam for all the above posts is scheduled on 25/26 March 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their Hall Ticket through the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) -hal-india.co.in.

The Admit Card for written exam for the above posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, the written exam for the posts of Assistant Admin Trainee, Stores/Purchase Assistant Trainee, Technician Trainee, Diploma Trainee, Lab Technician and other will be held on 25/26 March 2023 against the Advertisement No. HAL/HD/HR/TM/SRD/22, dated 15.12.2022.

Candidates who have applied for the above posts should note that the Institute has forwarded the Admit Cards to the registered email Ids of the candidates. Candidates can get the details of written exam time and venue on the Admit Card. Candidates are advised to go through the General Instructions given in the Admit Card carefully before appearing in the written exam.

Candidates will have to produce the print out of Admit Card along with Original photo Identity Card i.e., Voters ID card / Driving License / Aadhaar Card (including e-Aadhaar Card) / Passport / PAN Card / ID Card issued by the concerned Government Agencies authorized for the purpose / College ID Card where the candidate has studied last along with a copy of which duly attested by the Gazetted Officer.

In case any candidate has not received the admit card (through email) please write to the organization to-rect.hyd@hal-india.co.in indicating the registration number.

HAL Technician Hall Ticket 2022 : Overview

Organization Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Post Name Assistant Admin Trainee, Stores/Purchase Assistant Trainee, Technician Trainee, Diploma Trainee, Lab Technician and other Category Govt Jobs Written Exam Date 25/26 March 2023 Tentative Date of Declaration of Result 28 March 2023 Official Website hal-india.co.in.





You can download the HAL Technician Hall Ticket 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.