HARTRON DEO Admit Card 2021 Released: Download Here

HARTRON DEO Admit Card 2021 has been released by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (HARTRON). Download From Here.

HARTRON DEO Admit Card 2021: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (HARTRON) has released the admit card of the Online Computerized Test for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates who have applied for HARTRON DEO Recruitment 2021 can download HARTRON Admit Card from the official website. HARTRON DEO Admit Card Link is also given below in this article.

In a bid to download the admit card, the candidates are required to provide their Registration Number and Date of the Birth. As per the official website, "Candidates who had downloaded e-admit card before 9:40 am(10/11/2021) may download again for correct place of test."

HARTRON DEO Admit Card Download Link

HARTRON DEO Exam will be held from 16 November 2021 and will be continued till 22 December 2021 as follow:

Ambala - 22 November to 07 January 2022

Gurgaon - 16 November to 22 December 2022

The exam will have questions on MS Office, Internet, HTML/DHTML, Windows & Computer Fundamentals and Networking.

HARTRON had published the notification for recruitment of Date Entry Operator Posts on 23 March 2021 for a total of 310 vacancies. Online Applications were invited from 29 March to 07 April 2021.