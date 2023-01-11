Haryana CET Result 2022 Declared @hssc.gov.in: Check Score Card/Cut Off Download Link

Haryana SSC has released the Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 Result/Score Card/Cut Off on its official website-hssc.gov.in. Check download link.

Haryana CET Result 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 result on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 conducted on 05 November and 06 November 2022 across the state of Haryana can check their result from the official website-hssc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the Haryana CET Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022: Result

Direct Link To Download: Haryana CET Result 2022





To check the result of Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022 Haryana for Group-C posts, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No. and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

Commission has also released the Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022 Score card for the candidates appeared in the exam. Candidates can download the Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022 Score from the official website after providing their login credentials.

Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022:Score Card

Process to Download: Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022 Score card

Step 1: Please visit the website www.hssc.gov.in or https://hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Login with your Registration Number and Date of Birth and enter captcha as

displayed and Submit.

Step 3: Click on “Download/Print : Score Card” button to View Score Card

Step 4: Download / Print your Score Card for future reference.

Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022: Cut Off

Commission has also updated the Cut off marks for the Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022. As per the short notice, the Cut-Off normalised marks (excluding benefit of socio economic marks) out of 95 marks are as follows:

i. General Category Candidate: 47.50 & above i.e. 50% & above.

ii. Reserved Categories (both vertical & horizontal who are bonafide resident of Haryana): 38.00 & above i.e. 40% & above

It is noted that Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has conducted the

Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 in two shifts one in the morning i.e. from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM and in the evening i.e. from 3:00 PM to 4:45 PM.