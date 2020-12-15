Haryana Civil Service 2020-21 Exam: 145 Vacancies to be filled soon, Check HPSC HCS & Allied Services Notice 2021 PDF @hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Civil Service 2020-21: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is going to release a notification for recruitment to the post of Haryana Civil Services (HCS), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), Assistant Registrar Cooperative Society (ARCS), Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), Assistant Employment Officer (AEO), Tehsildar (Class A) and Traffic Manager as per latest updates.

The secretary of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has written a letter to the cheif secretary to Government Haryana for filling up of 145 posts for the year 2020-21 on recruitment basis in the cadre of Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services through Competitive/Combined Exam.

The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. Candidates can scroll down to know post wise vacancy and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: to be announced Soon

Haryana HCS & Allied Services 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Haryana Civil Services (HCS) - 48 Posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) - 7 Posts

Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO) - 14 Posts

District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC) - 5 Posts

Assistant Registrar Cooperative Society (ARCS)- 1 Post

Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO) - 5 Posts

Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) - 46 Posts

District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO) - 2 Posts

Assistant Employment Officer (AEO) - 10 Posts

Tehsildar (Class A) - 4 Posts

Traffic Manager - 3 Posts

Haryana HCS & Allied Services 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute. Candidates will be able to check the post wise qualification details once the recruitment notification is released on HPSC website.

Haryana HCS & Allied Services 2020-21 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Haryana HCS & Allied Services 2020-21 Notice

Official Website

How to apply for Haryana HCS & Allied Services 2020-21

Interested candidates will be able to apply online at hpsc.gov.in after releasing the detailed notification.