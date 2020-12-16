HPSC HCS Exam 2020-21: Detailed Syllabus and Exam Pattern of Prelims & Mains

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will soon release a detailed notification for recruitment to the various posts in different departments. Around 145 vacancies to be filled for the post of Haryana Civil Services (HCS), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), Assistant Registrar Cooperative Society (ARCS), Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), Assistant Employment Officer (AEO), Tehsildar (Class A) and Traffic Manager as per latest updates. Aspirants preparing for the Haryana Civil Service exam can check below the exam pattern and syllabus for all stages of the exam.

HPSC HCS Exam Pattern 2020-21

The HPSC HCS 2020-21 exam will be conducted based on the new exam pattern of PCS prelims exam. As per the new rules, the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper will be qualifying only from now onwards and the candidates need to secure 33% marks only to qualify in this paper. The marks secured in this paper will not be considered for the HCS prelims result. Read ahead to know the pattern for each stage of HPSC HCS Exam 2020-21

Exam Stage Number of Papers Total Marks HCS Prelims Exam 2 100 HCS Mains Exam 5 600 HCS Personality Test - 75

➨ HPSC HCS Prelims Exam Pattern 2020-21

The HPSC HCS exam is a three-tier exam and the exam pattern for each stage is different. The HCS prelims exam is the first stage of the HCS exam and is qualifying in nature. This means that the marks secured in the HCS prelims exam are not considered in the final merit. The HCS Prelims exam is an objective type exam comprising two papers.

HCS Paper Number of Questions Marks Duration General Studies Paper 100 100 2 Hours CSAT (Civil Service Aptitude Test) 100 100 2 Hours

As per the new rules, the HCS Prelims result will be declared on the basis of marks secured in General Studies Paper only and the CSAT paper will be qualifying in nature. The candidates need to score 33% marks on the CSAT paper. There is a provision of negative marking in the HCS prelims exam. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted from the candidate’s marks.

➨ HPSC HCS Mains Exam Pattern 2020-21

The HPSC Mains is the most important part of the HCS examination as the marks secured in Mains will decide the candidate’s rank on the final merit list. The Mains exam consists of 5 papers which include two optional papers. Among 23 subjects, a candidate can choose two subjects as optional. The HPSC main exam is a descriptive type exam.

Paper Number HCS Mains Paper Name Marks Duration Paper I English & Essay 100 3 hours Paper II Hindi & Hindi Essay 100 3 hours Paper III General Studies 100 3 hours Paper IV Optional- 1 150 3 hours Paper V Optional- 2 150 3 hours Total Marks 600

➨ HPSC HCS Personality Test Pattern 2020-21

Candidates who qualify the Prelims and Mains by obtaining cut-off marks or more are called for the personality test. The interview is conducted in HPSC premises in Panchkula, Haryana. Candidates who clear this test will be offered various job posts under the HPSC as per their ranks.

HPSC HCS Exam Syllabus 2020-21

The HPSC HCS exam is a three-stage exam and each stage has a separate exam syllabus. The candidates need to understand the topics given in the HPSC HCS syllabus carefully to prepare for the exam. Below we have provided the detailed exam syllabus for all three stages of the exam.

➨ HPSC HCS Prelims Exam Syllabus 2020-21

HPSC HCS Prelims exam has two papers – General studies and CSAT (Civil Service Aptitude Test). Each paper is of objective type questions that carry 100 marks.

➨ General Studies Syllabus

The general studies syllabus includes six topics – General Science, Current events (National and International), History of India & Indian national movement, Geography (Indian and World), Culture- Polity- Economy of India, General Mental Ability.

General Science: Questions on General Science will cover the understanding of general science. It deals with things that happen in our day to day life. It includes subjects like basic Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.

Importance of Current Events (National & International): It includes current events that are happening nationally and internationally.

History of India and Indian National Movement: Questions related to the history of India in the aspect of Social, political and economical understanding will be asked. Questions on the Indian National Movement will relate to the nature and character of the nineteenth-century resurgence, growth of nationalism and attainment of Independence.

Indian and World Geography: Questions will be on the social, economical and physical geography of India as well as on Indian agriculture are asked from this section.

Culture- Politics- Economy of India: Questions on Indian Polity and Economy will test knowledge on the country‘s political system and Constitution of India, Panchayati Raj, social systems and economic developments in India.

General Mental Ability: Haryana–Economy, and people. Social, economic and cultural institutions and language of Haryana.

➨ CSAT Syllabus

CSAT deals with the below-mentioned topics –

Comprehension.

Interpersonal skills (Communication skills are included).

Reasoning and also analytical ability.

Skills related to decision making and problem-solving.

Basic Numeracy of Class-X that includes numbers and their relations, magnitude etc.

General Mental Ability

Data interpretation of Class-X that includes data sufficiency, charts, tables etc.

HPSC HCS Main Exam Syllabus 2020-21

The HPSC HCS main exam comprises 5 conventional type question papers which include 2 optional papers.

➨ Paper I - English and English Essay Syllabus

English

(i)Precise Writing

(ii)Comprehension of given passages

(iii)Essay

(iv)Usage and Vocabulary.

(v)General Grammar / Composition

Essay

A specific topic will be given and candidates need to write an essay on that within the prescribed word limit. The choice of subjects will be given.

➨ Paper II - Hindi and Hindi Essay Syllabus

The candidates are required to write this paper in Hindi Devnagri Script. The paper syllabus includes

(i)Translation of an English passage into Hindi.

(ii)Letter / precise writing

(iii)Explanation of Hindi passage (prose and poetry) in the same language.

(iv)Composition (idioms, corrections etc.)

(v)Essay on a specific topic. The choice of subjects will be given.

➨ Paper III - General Studies Syllabus

This paper is divided into two parts and both parts are mandatory. The questions will be such as to test a candidate‘s general awareness of a variety of subject which will have relevance for a career in Civil Services.

Part-1

Modern Indian History and Indian Culture: Modern history covers the time from the nineteenth-century till now. This includes personalities of freedom fighters, social reform questions, Indian culture questions, etc.

Indian Geography: In this part, applicants will be asked about Physical, Social and Economical geography.

Indian Polity: Indian political stuff like the Indian constitution, the political system of India related questions will be asked in this part.

Present National Issue & Social Relevance: Democracy & Human resource issues, human rights, corruption, ecological preservation, national heritage, adult literacy and such related topics are included in this part.

Part-2

India and World: This topic deals with the relationship between India and the World in spheres like Foreign affairs, Internal- external security and so on. Candidates will be asked about their knowledge of this topic.

The Economy of India: This topic is of the economic development of India, foreign trades, WTO, trade issues etc.

International Affairs: In this topic, there will be questions related to the world’s current affairs and also about international institutions.

Development in Science Related Fields: This part deals with the development of science and technology, space, telecommunications and also basic computers. Students will be asked on these topics.

Statistics: These topics include statistical, diagrammatical, graphical problems and such related stuff. Candidates will be tested on these topics.

➨ Paper IV and V: The other two subjects in Mains are needed to be chosen by the candidates themselves from these 23 subjects, as the optional ones. The available subjects are mentioned below.

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce and Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

English Literature

Geography

Hindi Literature

Indian History

Law

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Political Science and International Relations

Psychology

Public Administration

Punjabi Literature

Sociology

Sanskrit Literature

Zoology

However, the following combination of subjects are not allowed to be chosen together

Political science and International relations with Public Administration.

Agriculture with Animal husbandry and veterinary service.

Hindi literature, English literature, Sanskrit literature and Punjabi literature.

Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

The HPSC Haryana Civil Service exam has been modeled on the lines of UPSC. The exam is a paper-based test, in offline mode.






