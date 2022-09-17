Haryana HTET 2022 Notification Out @bseh.org.in: Submit Your Application From Today

Haryana TET 2022: Board of Secondary Education (BSEH), Haryana has uploaded the notification for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on its official website i.e. www.bseh.org.in.Those who have a teaching qualification and looking to apply for the teaching positions in the schools of Haryana are required to apply online official website. The application window is open from 17 to 27 September 2022.

The board will hold an examination for Primary Teacher for Class 1st to 5th, for TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) for Class 6th to 8th and for PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) on 12th and 13th November 2022 for all three levels. The Validity Period of the HTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the issuance date of the certificate for all levels. Other details related to Haryana TET are given below:

HTET Application Link - to be active today

HTET Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration - 17 September 2022

Last Date of Registration - 27 September 2022

HTET 2022 Exam Date - 12 and 13 November

HTET 2022 Admit Card Date - 02 November 2022

Eligibility Criteria for HTET 2022

Educational Qualification:

Level-I- For becoming Teacher for Classes I-V:

Primary Teacher (PRT) - Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and Passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2007 notified on 31 August, 2009. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and Passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed OR appearing in final year of 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed OR appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

Level - 2 - For becoming Teacher for Classes VI-VIII:

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Graduation with B.Ed or 12th with B.El.Ed or 12th with BA/B.Com Ed.or B.A./B.Com/B.Sc and 2 year B.Ed. (Special Education)

Level –3:

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Post Graduate Degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks from a recognized university and B.Ed. from recognized university; (ii) Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or Sr. Secondary / Graduation / Post Graduation with Hindi as one of the Subjects. (iii) Consistent good academic record.

HTET Exam Pattern

HTET Level 1 Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2 and half hours Languages 30 MCQs (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)



30 Marks General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs) 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks Total 150 150

HTET Level 2 Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2 and half hours Languages 30 MCQs (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)



30 Marks General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs) 30 Marks Subject Specific as opted 60 MCQs 60 Marks Total 150 150

HTET Level 3 Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2 and half hours Languages 30 MCQs (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)



30 Marks General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs) 30 Marks Subject Specific as opted 60 MCQs 60 Marks Total 150 150

Important Note:

There shall be no negative marking at all level

HTET Qualifying Marks

For all Categories except SC and PWD - 60% (90 Marks)

For SC and PWD of Haryana Domicile - 55% (82 Marks)

For SC and PWD of Other State - 60% (90 Marks)



HTET Admit Card 2022

The candidates may download admit cards only from HTET official website i.e. http://haryanatet.in w.e.f. 02 November 2022 onwards and appear for the examination at the given Centre.

What is HTET Certificate Validity ?



7 years

How to Apply for HTET 2022 ?

Go to the HTET website http://haryanatet.in. Click on the application link upload scanned images of latest coloured photograph & signature (with white background and at least 60% visibility) and thumb impression. Pay Application Fee After successful submission of data (Online) and requisite fee (through gateway payment) you are required to take printout of Confirmation Page for record and keep it for yoir reference. The Confirmation Page is not required to be sent to Board office.

HTET Fee

Rs. 1000/-