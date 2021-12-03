Haryana Judiciary Result 2021 Out: Download Final Answer and Marks @highcourtchd.gov.in

Haryana Judiciary Result 2021 has been released by Punjab and Haryana Court on its website i.e. highcourtchd.gov.in. Check Your Marks and Final Answer Key Here.

Haryana Judiciary Result 2021: Punjab and Haryana Court has released the result of prelims exam along with final answer key of Haryana Judiciary 2021 on its website i.e. highcourtchd.gov.in on the behalf of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). The court has prepared a PDF list containing the marks obtained by the candidate and final answer of the exam. Candidates who have attended Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Preliminary Exam on 13 November 2021, can download HJS Result from this page by visiting Haryana Judiciary Result Link given below:

Haryana Judiciary Result and Final Answer Key Download Link

Haryana Judicial Mains Exam 2021

Selected candidates will now appear for mains exam. As per the result notice, roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the mains written exam shall be announced by the commission in due course.

How to Download Haryana Judicial Result 2021 ?

Visit Punjab and Haryana Court website - highcourtchd.gov.in

Go to ‘Recruitments’ Tab and then to ‘Judicial Officers’

Click on ‘Result’ Section and then click on ‘Roll No. Wise complete result of HCS(JB) Preliminary Examination held on 13.11.2021’

Download Haryana Judicial Result PDF

Check your marks by scrolling down, given against ‘Candidate's Name’, ‘Father's Name’, ‘Category’ ‘IsPWD’’DOB’and ‘No. of Questions -Correct, Wrong, Blank’

Take a print out of the result for future reference

Haryana Public Service (HPSC) has the online applications for recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) against 256 vacancies. It is to be noted that, 239 vacancies are for direct recruitment and l7 are anticipated vacancies.