Health Department Chhattisgarh Interview Schedule 2020 for Consultant Posts Released @cghealth.nic.in

Health Department Chhattisgarh Interview Schedule 2020: Health Department Chhattisgarh has announced the interview Schedule for the posts of State Epidemiologist and Veterinary Consultant on its official websites. All such candidates applied for the State Epidemiologist and Veterinary Consultant Posts can check the details of Interview schedule available on the official website of Health Department Chhattisgarh -cghealth.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Chhattisgarh, the Interview for the State Epidemiologist and Veterinary Consultant posts will be conducted on 20 April 2020 with Zoom via Internet.

Candidates should note that they will have to provide their details including their names/Mobile number and other to the mobile number given in the short notification. They will get their User Id and Password which will be needed during the Interview login.

Candidates can check their Interview schedule available on the official website of epartment of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Chhattisgarh. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download Health Department Chhattisgarh Interview Schedule 2020

Visit the official website of Department of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Chhattisgarh i.e.- cghealth.nic.in

Visit to the Recruitment-National Health Mission (NHM) Section available on the home page of the website.

Click on the link “Interview Notice" displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen where you will get the PDF of the desired Interview Schedule.

Download the PDF of the same and take a printout for future.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Government of Department of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Chhattisgarh to keep updated about the State Epidemiologist and Veterinary Consultant recruitment process.