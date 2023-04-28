In the post-pandemic era, the field of health sciences and technology has seen immense growth.

Here’s How You Can Build a Thriving Career in Health Science; No, It Does Not Require NEET

In the post-pandemic era, the field of health sciences and technology has seen immense growth. The covid outbreak not only refueled the demand for trained professionals in the sector but also opened newer horizons in multiple disciplines such as Pharmacy, Nutrition, Biotechnology, and Biomedical Engineering. Combining scientific knowledge and technological advancements, this sector largely focusses on improving the overall quality of healthcare.

Along with a highly rewarding career in the public and private sectors, it also offers soaring growth opportunities in the ever-changing field of medical sciences. Leading Indian universities such as UPES offers various industry-aligned courses that can help students to set a strong foothold in this field. Here are a few of the undergraduate programs you should consider:

1. Pharmacy

This four-year undergraduate professional program deals with the study of medicines comprising pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmaceutics, pharmacology, and pharmacognosy, which cover topics such as medicinal compounds, manufacturing of dosage forms, drug actions on the body, and medicinal drugs derived from natural sources. Additionally, students pursuing B. Pharmacy can also opt for a range of electives, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Design Thinking, and Data Analytics. Students can explore various career prospects such as Drug Inspector, Pharmacist, Healthcare Data Analytics, Manufacturing, Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, among others.

2. Sc. (Food, Nutrition and Dietetics)

The B. Sc. in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics program is designed to provide students with an in-depth understanding of the diverse aspects of nutritional science research. Through this program, students explore various topics related to food management and a healthy lifestyle along with a variety of career options as Dietitian, Health Promotion Officer, Nutritionist, Food Scientist, Culinary Specialist, and more.

3. B.Tech (Food Technology)

This program equips students with the basics of food preservation and conservation. B. Tech (Food Technology) in Food Plant Engineering aims to cover the food industry's practical and theoretical aspects. The curriculum of this course includes the comprehensive study of diverse techniques and procedures used in the packaging of food. Upon course completion, students can explore careers in the field of Food Science, Research, Public Policy and Health Control.

4. B.Tech. (Biomedical Engineering)

Biomedical engineering prepares students to enable unmet medical demands through the design of Medical Devices. The program provides undergraduates with a background in the multi-disciplinary field of Biomedical Engineering with components from Health Science, Engineering, Computer Science and Design. It helps engineers to develop problem-solving abilities in areas of health science and pursue career as Biomedical Materials Engineers, Biomedical Researchers, Clinical researchers, Tissue engineers, Biomedical Data analysts, Biomedical Device Engineers, etc.

5. B.Tech. (Biotechnology)- Pharmaceutical Biotechnology

The B.Tech in Pharmaceutical Biotechnology offers a wide range of opportunities for students and goes beyond theoretical knowledge. It provides students with the chance to develop their skills and knowledge in all areas of production, manufacturing, and registration of biological drugs. It also focuses on experiential learning, pre-clinical studies, and marketing. With a strong focus on hands-on experience, the course is designed to prepare students for a thriving career in Product/Process Development, Agriculture management and Quality analysis.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.