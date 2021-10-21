Himachal Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2021: Download @recruitment.hpushimla.in

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Panchayat Secretary on recruitment.hpushimla.in.

Himachal Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Panchayat Secretary on its official website - recruitment.hpushimla.in.. Candidates, applied for HPU Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2021, can download HPU Panchayat Secretary Admit Card, by login into their account using their User Name and Password.

Himachal Panchayat Secretary Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Panchayat Secretary Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Himachal Panchayat Secretary Admit Card Download Link 2021

All candidates who are appearing in Himachal Pradesh University Panchayat Secretary Exam 2021 can check their exam date, exam time and venue on their admit card.

How to Download Himachal Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2021 ?

We have provided the step by step process for downloading the admit card for the said posts. Please download your revised admit card in case of any discrepancy)

Go to official website - recruitment.hpushimla.in Visit ‘Apply Job’ Tab given on the homepage Enter your ‘User Name and Password’ and click on ‘Login’ Button Now, select ‘Job Type and Advertisement Number’ Click on ‘Admit Card’ Link Your admit card will appear on the screen Now, click on ‘Print’ to print your admit card Take a print out of your admit card

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla had published the recruitment notification for Panchayat Secretary for filling up the 239 vacancies.