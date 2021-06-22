Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2021 for 53 Manager and Other, Apply Online for HSL Jobs @hslvizag.in

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Additional General Manager, DGM, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, Dy. Chief Project Officer, Project Manager, Project Officer, Sr. Consultant & Consultant. Details Here

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Additional General Manager, DGM, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, Dy. Chief Project Officer, Project Manager, Project Officer, Sr. Consultant & Consultant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HSL Recruitment 2021 from 23 June 2021 onwards on hslvizag.in

. Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - 23 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application for permanent posts - 20 July 2021 Upto 1700 hrs

Last date for submission of online application for Fixed Term Contract basis FTC - 10 Aug 2021 Upto 1700hrs

Last date for submission of online application for Consultant on Fixed Term Contract basis– 30 Aug 2021 Upto 1700hrs

Hindustan Shipyard Vacancy Details

Permanent Absorption Basis

General Manager - 01 Additional General Manager - 01 DGM - 03 Senior Manager - 04 Manager - 08 Deputy Manager - 01

Fixed Term Contract basis FTC

Dy. Chief Project Officer - 02 Project Manager - 01 Project Officer - 28

Fixed Term Contract basis

Sr. Consultant - 03 Consultant - 01

Salary:

Permanent Absorption Basis

General Manager - Rs.1,00,000 – 2,60,000 Additional General Manager - Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000 DGM - Rs.80,000 – 2,20,000 Senior Manager - Rs.70,000 – 2,00,000 Manager - Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000 Deputy Manager - Rs.50,000 – 1,60,000

Fixed Term Contract basis FTC

Dy. Chief Project Officer - Rs.80,000 Project Manager - Rs.60,000 Project Officer - Rs.50,000

Fixed Term Contract basis

Sr. Consultant - Rs.1,10,000 Consultant -- Rs. 80,000

Hindustan Shipyard Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Manager - Full time Graduate in any discipline with not less than 50% marks and Two years full time post graduate degree / diploma in Management with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations from any recognized University or Institute registered with AICTE with not less than 50% marks. 20 years of postqualification experience in Public Sector

Additional General Manager - Full time Graduate in any discipline with not less than 50% marks and Two years full time post graduate degree / diploma in Management with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations from any recognized University or Institute registered with AICTE with not less than 50% marks. 16 years of postqualification experience in Public Sector

DGM - Full time Engineering Graduate/Graduate with not less than 50% marks with 15 years of experience

Senior Manager - Full time Engineering Graduate with not less than 50% marks in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Naval Architecture disciplines from any recognised University or Institute registered with AICTE. 12 years of postqualification experience in Public Sector

Manager - Full time Graduate in any discipline with not less than 50% marks and Qualified/ pass the final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost & Works Accounts of India with not less than 50% marks OR Full time Engineering Graduate with not less than 50% marks in Mechanical/ Electronics/Electrical/Naval Architecture disciplines from any recognised University or Institute registered with AICTE.. 9 years of postqualification experience in Public Sector

Deputy Manager - Full time Graduate in any discipline with not less than 50% marks and Qualified/ pass the final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost & Works Accounts of India with not less than 50% marks. Minimum 05 years post qualification experience in Finance Department in any Public Sector Undertakings or in large and reputed Private Companies

For other posts, check detailed notice

How to Apply for Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2021 ?

The Application should be submitted ONLINE via hslvizag.in on or before the last date.

Hindustan Shipyard Notification Download

Hindustan Shipyard Online Application Link