HMT Recruitment 2022: Apply for Deputy Engineer, Officer, DGM/AGM Posts, Apply Online @hmtindia.com

HMT Recruitment 2022 Notification: HMT Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, is inviting online applications from experienced professionals on a permanent basis for the post of Deputy General Manager/ Assistant General Manager, Deputy Engineer, Accounts Officer, Assistant General Manager/Manager (Civil), Officer (Legal) And Officer (Sales).

Interested persons can submit their applications through offline mode on or before 15 March 2022.

HMT Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager/Assistant General Manager (Legal) - 1

Deputy General Manager/Assistant General Manager (Mechanical) - 1

Assistant General Manager/Manager (Civil) - 1

Officer (Legal) - 1

Deputy Engineer (Production) - 1

Officer (Sales) - 1

Deputy General Manager/ Assistant General Manager - 1

Deputy Engineer - 1

Accounts Officer - 2

Eligibility Criteria for HMT Deputy Engineer, Officer, DGM/AGM Posts

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager/Assistant General Manager (Legal) - Full-time LAW Graduate (LLB.) from a recognized University/College/Institute with a good academic record. Candidates should have a minimum 60% (aggregate marks of all semesters/years of Graduation) relaxed to 50% for SC / ST Candidates. Minimum 17 years/ 14 years of experience in the relevant field.

Deputy General Manager/Assistant General Manager (Mechanical) - 4-years full-time regular Engineering Degree in Mechanical discipline from recognized University/College/Institute with good academic record. Candidates should have a minimum 60% (aggregate marks of all semesters / years of Engineering) relaxed to 50% for SC / ST Candidates. Minimum 17 years/ 14 years of experience in the relevant field.

Assistant General Manager/Manager (Civil) - 4-years full time regular Engineering Degree in Civil discipline from recognized University/College/Institute with the good academic record. Candidates should have a minimum 60% (aggregate marks of all semesters/years of Engineering) relaxed to 50% for SC / ST Candidates. Minimum 14 years/ 11 years of experience in the relevant field.

Officer (Legal) - LLB with 2 years of experience.

Officer (Sales) - MBA in Marketing with 2 years of experience.

Deputy General Manager/ Assistant General Manager - CA/CMA/ICWA Proficiency in computer skills is essential.Should have minimum 17 years/ 14 years of experience in the relevant field.

Deputy Engineer - 4-years full time regular Engineering Degree in Civil/Mechanical discipline from recognized University/College/Institute with a good academic record. Candidates should have a minimum 70% (aggregate marks of all semesters/years of Engineering) relaxed to 60% for SC / ST Candidates and 2 years of experience in the relevant field. Proficiency in Computer Skills is essential.

Accounts Officer - CA/CMA/ICWA Proficiency in computer skills is essential. minimum 2 years of experience in the relevant field.

Age Limit:

DGM - 47 years

AGM - 44 years

DE - 30 years

Officer - 30 years

How to Apply for HMT Deputy Engineer, Officer, DGM/AGM Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested application in the prescribed format duly filled enclosing therewith the Demand Draft and a set of self-attested photocopies of the relevant certificates in proof of qualification, age, category, experience etc., (all the relevant original certificates should be produced at the time of interview) and affixing passport size photograph at the space provided should be sent in a sealed cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………………………………”so as to “The Manager (HR) HMT Limited, No.59, HMT Bhavan, Bellary Road, Bangalore -560 032”.

HMT Notification Download 2

