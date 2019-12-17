Honor Launches Budget Half-wired In-ear Earphones in India at 399/- only

The Chinese brand HONOR recently launched its half-wired in-ear budget earphones AM115 in India at Rs. 399/- only. The launch came ahead of Realme’s Buds 2 priced at Rs. 599/- launched in August. Honor AM115 comes with an ergonomic design and is a better option than other earphones in the same segment.

The HONOR AM115 in-ear earphones are made of plastic and come with a sheen & metallic finish. It has rear air vents for better mid-range performance and air intake vent for enhanced bass. The brand has added an anti-oxidation coating on the earphones for a longer lifespan. The AM115 also features a microphone with three-button control that allows control over playback and calls. HONOR claims that the AM115 has been subject to 69 stringent testings, including drop tests, tension tests, button-pressing tests, and temperature tests. Moreover, the company has also added an anti-oxidation coating over the earphone leading to an increased lifespan.

Thanks to its unique ergonomic design, the earphones are comfortable to wear and more adaptable than other earphones in the same segment. The HONOR AM115 comes in a sleek portable storage box ensuring that the earphones are protected and organized.

The earphones are available on Amazon for Rs. 399/- only.

With the increasing demand for portable audio accessories, another Chinese brand Realme is launching its budge wireless earbuds today. The earbuds are a direct competition to Apple Airpods 2 as it features an almost identical design and wireless charger. Unlike Apple, these earbuds come in three different colors- Black, White & Yellow. The price is expected to be around Rs. 4999/-. Check more details on this product here.