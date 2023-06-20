How Many Marks are Required in CUET UG for DU Colleges?

CUET DU Cut-Off 2023: Candidates can go through this article to check expected cut-off scores and percentages for DU colleges via CUET. They can also have a glance at previous year cut-offs across various colleges and courses.

CUET UG 2023: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being conducted since 2022 for admission to various undergraduate courses in participating universities and colleges. One of the most prominent universities among the participating ones is Delhi University (DU). It has a total of 91 colleges spreading across the north, south, and non-campuses. Undoubtedly, the University of Delhi is a dream institution for many students.

Previously, students were granted admission to DU on the basis of class 12th marks. However, that practice has come to a halt now. Candidates now have to appear in CUET UG, qualify for the cut-off criteria, and proceed with counselling procedure to get admission to Delhi University. But, the overall process is equally challenging. Each college releases its own cut-off for granting admission to students across various courses. The cut-off percentage may range from 80-90 to even 90-100.

This article will delve deeper into the expected cut-offs that may be set by the authorities for various DU colleges this year. Through these tentative cut-offs, candidates can get an idea of which college or course they may get selected to. They can also check out the previous-year cut-offs here.

How Many Marks are Required in CUET for DU Colleges?

An aspirant must secure minimum passing marks as established by the institutions in order to get admission to Delhi University via CUET. The admission criteria for Delhi University (DU) via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) differ according to the specific program or department you wish to apply for.

Hence, the minimum score necessary to qualify for admission to DU through CUET varies from course to course. DU determines the minimum score requirement, taking into account factors such as the number of available seats, the difficulty level of the CUET exam, and the performance of the applicants in the examination.

DU Admission Through CUET: Minimum Score Requirements

In order to take admission to DU via CUET, the majority of programs necessitate a minimum score of 60% or higher. To be eligible for admission, you must obtain a minimum CUET score of 480 out of a maximum of 800. It is crucial to review the specific criteria for the program you are interested in, as certain programs might have more stringent minimum score requirements.

However, meeting the minimum score requirement does not guarantee admission to Delhi University (DU). In addition to your CUET score, the university takes into account factors such as your academic background, involvement in extracurricular activities, and personal statement. It's crucial to understand that gaining admission to DU is a highly competitive process.

How to Target a Good CUET 2023 Score?

Candidates who took CUET this year can go through the below-mentioned steps to get an idea of the upcoming marks range-

The CUET test is assessed out of 800 marks, and admission standards differ among institutions and courses.

The maximum DU CUET cut-off 2023 scores typically fall between 650 and 700. However, it must be noted that the numbers may vary depending on the college and course.

The upper range of CUET cutoff marks for admission to DU is commonly seen to be between 650 and 700. However, it's worth mentioning that these figures are subject to change based on your chosen college and course.

Notably, esteemed degrees such as B.Com (Hons), Economics (Hons), and English (Hons) often have higher cut-offs

To secure admission to these courses, it is advisable to target a CUET score ranging from 700 to 750. For B.Sc. (Hons) subjects such as physics, chemistry, and mathematics, it is recommended to strive for a score of at least 600-650.

Similarly, aiming for a score between 650 and 700 is advisable for B.A. (Hons) subjects like political science and history.

What Factors Determine CUET Cut-off 2023 for DU Colleges?

There are some parameters that help in identifying the forthcoming trends in CUET 2023 cut-off. These are-

Total number of applicants and examinees in the DU CUET 2023.

The number of seats offered by Delhi University for various courses and categories.

The level of difficulty of the exam questions.

The aggregate marks obtained by candidates in the exam.

The reservation policy for CUET DU Cut-Off 2023.

Reservation Criteria CUET DU Cut-Off 2023

The University provides reservations to the candidates for admission to undergraduate courses. This is another that determines CUET DU Cut-Off 2023.

Category Reservation % SC 15% ST 7.5% OBC 27% EWS 10% PWD 5% Children / Widows of personnel of the Armed Forces 5% Kashmiri Migrants up to 5%

How to Check CUET Cut-off for DU?

Candidates who have appeared in CUET UG 2023 can check out the DU cut-off by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website: du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the cut-off tab

Step 3: Now, enter the login details

Step 4: The DU cut-off will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a few printouts

CUET DU Cut-Off 2023 (Expected)

DU tentative cut-off has been prepared for CUET after analyzing the DU Cutoff CUET 2022 and previous year cut-offs. Check out the du cut off 2023 cuet here:

College Name BA (Hons) (%) B.Sc. (Hons) (%) B. Com. (%) B.Com. (Hons) (%) Bharati College 95-97 96-98 99-100 96-97 Daulat Ram College 89-94 92-97 94-96 97-100 Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College 90-96 96-98 94-96 95-98 Jesus & Mary College 95-97 96-98 99-100 99-100 Hans Raj College 97-99 96-98 98-100 Above 96 Janki Devi Memorial College 94-96 90-93 91-93 93-96 St Stephens College 98-100 98-100 Above 99 96-100 Lady Sri Ram College for Women 96-97 97-99 92-94 94-96 Mata Sundri College for Women 93-95 91-93 93-95 94-96

Check CUET DU Cut-Off 2022

Delhi University offers a range of CUET courses across different colleges. Once the DU CUET result is announced, candidates can access the DU cut-off 2023 CUET. In order to gain insights into the cut-off trends and prepare accordingly, we have furnished the previous years' DU CUET Cut-Off information.

College Name B.Com. (%) B.A. (Prog): Eco+ Pol. Sc. (%) B.A. (Prog): His+ Pol. Sc. (%) B.A. (Prog): Eco+ Sanskrit (%) B.A. (Prog): His + Sanskrit (%) B.A. (Prog): Pol Sc.+ Sanskrit (%) B.A. (Prog): Eco+ Office Management (%) B.A. (Prog): His+ Office Management (%) B.A. (Prog): Pol Sc+ Office Management (%) B.A. (Prog): Eco+ Punjabi (%) B.A. (Prog): His+ Punjabi (%) B.A. (Prog): Pol Sc+ Punjabi (%) B.A. (Prog): Eco+ Mathematics (%) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College 80-90 85-89 84-88 Aditi Mahavidyalaya 9W) 78-88 83-87 82-86 Bharati College (W) 81-90 86-90 85-89 84-88 84-88 College of Vocational Studies 80-90 85-89 84-88 Aryabhatta College 8-90 85-89 84-88 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 78-88 83-87 82-86 DDU College 83-93 88-92 87-91 Jesus &Mary College 85-95 90-94 89-93 Kalindi College 82-92 87-91 86-90 84-88 84-88 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 80-90 85-89 84-88 Lakshmibai College (W) 83-93 88-92 87-91 87-91 86-90 86-90 Rajdhani College 81-91 86-90 85-89 Maitreyi College (W) 84-94 89-93 88-92 Mata Sundri College 82-92 87-91 86-90 85-89 85-89 85-89 Maharaja Agrasen College 80-90 85-89 84-88 Motilal Nehru College 90-90 85-89 84-88 P.G.DAV College 80-90 85-89 84-88 J.D.M. Collee 83-93 88-92 87-91 Ramanujan College 91-91 86-90 85-89 Satyawati College (E) 80-90 85-89 84-88 SGGSC of Commerce 82-92 87-91 86-90 88-92 SPM College 83-93 88-92 87-90 86-90 85-89 85-89 Sri Aurobindo College 80-90 85-89 84-88 Vivekananda College (W) 81-91 86-90 85-89 84-88 84-88 84-88 Hans Raj College 84-94 89-93 88-92 Miranda House 85-95 90-94 89-93

CUET Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

Shortlisted candidates have to participate in the seat allotment process. They can check out the list of a few important documents required during document verification-

Class 10th Marksheet

Class 12th Marksheet

High School and Intermediate Certificate

Transfer Certificate

Migration Certificate

Character certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate

How is CUET DU Cut-Off 2023 Calculated?

The cut-off is calculated keeping in mind various parameters. These include

The number of students who participated in the exam.

The overall availability of seats in the university across different courses and categories.

The level of performance exhibited by the candidate in the DU CUET Exam.

Also Read: CUET Answer Key 2023: Get PDF Link, Result Date, Time and Steps to Download Provisional Key Here

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Result FAQs - All Your CUET 2023 Related Doubts Answered Here, Check Now